Authorities kill shark responsible for killing Russian man off Egyptian Red Sea resort

Russia’s Consulate General in Egypt on Thursday said that a Russian man was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea Resort of Hurghada.

The Russian consul also said that the victim was born in 1999 and was a resident of Egypt and not a tourist.

The man, named Vladimir Popov, was killed by a 'tiger' shark while his distraught girlfriend managed to escape, The Daily Mail reported.

Tourists stunned watching a Tiger Shark chomping a Russian tourist who was out on a swim at an Egypt beach resort



23YO Vladimir Popov died in the attack, girlfriend escaped alive. Shark has been captured & killed pic.twitter.com/xUsitoCN5X — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 9, 2023

As per the latest update by Egypt’s Environment Ministry on Friday, the shark involved in the attack has been caught and killed.

Ministry also said that the shark had been observed lurking near the surface in shallow waters before the incident occurred.

A video capturing the horrific incident itself went viral on social media. The footage reveals the shark circling the man, subsequently dragging him underwater. Although he resurfaces momentarily, the shark pulls him down once more, resulting in a distressing scene of blood in the water.

Amidst the unfolding attack, a female voice is heard repeatedly screaming "Oh, my God!" in English, expressing shock and fear. Simultaneously, a man's voice can be heard urgently shouting for assistance.

“Sharing the video of the Hurghada incident is harmful, malicious and damaging. It hurts livelihoods. Please stop,” tweeted Naguib Sawiris, the richest man in Egypt, who has invested heavily in high-end Red Sea resorts that attract millions of tourists every year.

Authorities have issued an order to suspend all water activities for a period of 48 hours starting on Friday. The suspension applies to a 60km stretch extending from the resort of El Gouna to Soma Bay, ensuring safety precautions in the area.

