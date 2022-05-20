Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament; watch viral video

Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, spoke in his mother tongue Kannada in Parliament. The video has now gone viral with netizens lauding and praising him. He claimed that it is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.

He wrote, "I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people."

"This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India," his tweet added.

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022

Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwathnaraya shared the video and praised the Canadian MP for speaking in Kannada in Parliament. Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala also shared the video and congratulated Chandra Arya for making India and Karnataka proud. “Kudos to the son of Tumkur, Karnataka,” Surjewala tweeted.

The Canadian MP on May 18, 2022 had praised Canada's diversity and inclusion in reference to International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, & Biphobia.

He wrote, "Diversity & inclusion are among Canada’s greatest strengths. On this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, & Biphobia, let us recommit to ensure everyone can feel safe & be themselves regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression."

Diversity & inclusion are among Canada’s greatest strengths.

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, & Biphobia, let us recommit to ensure everyone can feel safe & be themselves regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 17, 2022

Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the first time in 2015 and again in 2019 for the second time, representing Nepean. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Ramanagara and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Dharwad in Karnataka.





