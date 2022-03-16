scorecardresearch
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to attend NATO meeting next week: Report

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the March 24 meeting will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to attend NATO meeting next week: Report (Photo: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels next week, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government source.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the March 24 meeting will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.

