COVID-19 hits Tokyo Olympics 2020: First case reported from games village

The organisers of Tokyo Olympics 2020 said on Saturday that they have identified the first case of COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympics Village. This comes six days before the games open.

"There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test," Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, said during a press conference.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, deferred for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held under unprecedented conditions and tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.