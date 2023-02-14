‘Disney paid for that ad with 7,000 layoffs’: Netizens criticise media giant for $7-mn Super Bowl ad

The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2023, with a unique commercial debuting during Super Bowl LVII that highlights its storytelling and creativity.

This comes after the company decided to lay off 7,000 employees as part of a massive restructuring announced earlier this month under newly reinstated CEO Bob Iger. The tough decision was taken to save $5.5 billion in costs while turning its streaming business profitable, it said. The layoffs are projected to constitute 3.6 per cent of Disney's global workforce.

Today I want to share this video, which celebrates the @WaltDisneyCo's 100 year milestone. We are enormously grateful to our storytellers, our cast members and our fans. Thank you and enjoy. #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/LowCx9t2Iv February 12, 2023

A 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl is said to cost more than $7 million. Mickey Mouse, Mary Poppins, and Rey from "Star Wars" appeared in Disney's advertisement.

Disney paid for that ad with those 7000 layoffs — Faceless Man (@Topher_Jones) February 13, 2023

Netizens on Twitter pounced on Disney for announcing major layoffs while celebrating the company's 100th anniversary with a Super Bowl ad.

“As I watch this Disney ad...I almost forget that they are going to lay off 7,000 people. Is that because they lost the ‘magic’?” a user tweeted.

As I watch this Disney ad...I almost forget that they are going to layoff 7,000 people. Is that because they lost the "magic"? — Jerry Hanlon (@JerryHanlon) February 13, 2023

“I’m sorry. Did Disney just thank their workers in a Super Bowl ad right after announcing 7,000 layoffs? Feels like a direct response to @abigaildisney’s film,” Sabrina Cartan said in a Twitter thread.

I love that Disney ad BUUUTTT it hits differently when you remember they just had 7000 layoffs. — Kyle Nuss (@KDN1692) February 13, 2023

Disney has joined the list of companies to lay off people amid a restructuring process In reaction to sluggish subscriber growth and rising competition for streaming consumers. Disney announced that it would reduce sales, general administration, and other operating costs by $2.5 billion, and that endeavour is already underway. The company also plans to reduce non-sports content to save $3 billion.

