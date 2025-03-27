Dubai's Crown prince Sheikh Hamdan welcomes baby girl, names her Hind 

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan has welcomed a new addition to the royal family. On Saturday, he announced the birth of his fourth child—a baby girl named Hind, a tribute to his mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The announcement came via a short Instagram post by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where he shared the news and offered a heartfelt prayer for his newborn daughter.

“O Allah, grant her a heart filled with your love, make her a source of light and guidance, and clothe her in the garments of health and well-being,” he wrote.

The crown prince, popularly known as “Fazza,” has held the title since 2008 and also serves as the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan married Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum in 2019. Their wedding was part of a joint ceremony with his brothers, Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmad. Though Sheikha Sheikha is a member of Dubai's ruling family, she maintains a private life with limited public appearances.

The couple is already parents to three children: twins Sheikha and Rashid, born in May 2021, and a son, Mohammed, born in February 2023.

Sheikh Hamdan, who commands a massive following on Instagram under the handle @faz3, often shares glimpses of his life and initiatives with nearly 17 million followers. His latest post celebrating baby Hind has received an outpouring of congratulatory messages.