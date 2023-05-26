Dubai's Landmark Group says founder Micky Jagtiani dies

Prominent Dubai-based businessman Micky Jagtiani, who founded retail giant Landmark Group, has died, Landmark Group said on Friday.

"The Landmark Group today announced that its eminent Founder and Chairman, Mukesh “Micky” Jagtiani, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family," the company said in an emailed statement.

Jagtiani, originally from India, started the business in 1973 with one store in Bahrain and grew the conglomerate across the Middle East, Africa and India.

The Dubai-headquartered group operates brands Babyshop, Centrepoint, Home Centre, Lifestyle, Splash, Shoemart and Emax.

"Today Dubai lost a man who was a key player in the retail and real estate industry. Micky Jagtiani the founder of land mark group have passed away," tweeted Emirati businessman Majid Saif Al Ghurair.

Local media reported Jagtiani was aged 70.

Watch: Powassan Virus: What is this rare disease? Symptoms, Treatment as US reported one death in Maine