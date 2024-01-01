'Dump Indian stocks, target BSE before March': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues another threat to India, says report

Khalistani separatist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has called his followers to target India's stock market, especially the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), on the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. In March 1993, a car bomb exploded in the basement of the BSE building as part of the Mumbai serial bomb blasts.

Pannun has called for targeting the stock exchange from the same day by dumping Indian stocks and buying the US stocks, reported News18. The SFJ's call to target NSE/BSE from March 12 is aimed at destroying India's economic system, he said.

The Sikh separatist, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, has been trying to revive the Kahlistani movement in India. Pannun's organisation has been banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) while he has been declared an "individual terrorist" under the UAPA.

In the last few months, after another Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by unknown gunmen in Canada, Pannun has increased his incendiary calls against India. Last month, he threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, which is the anniversary of Parliament attack by terrorists in 2001.

Pannun's threat came just days after the US alleged India's involvement in an attempt to eliminate the Sikh terrorist on American soil. In the video which featured a poster of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan', Pannun said a conspiracy to kill him by Indian agencies had failed. He asserted he would respond by attacking the Parliament on or before December 13.

In November, the Khalistani terrorist threatened to blow up an Air India flight and asked the people not to take travel on the airline on November 19.

"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger," he said. On November 19, the final match of the Men's Cricket World Cup was played between India and Australia in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Following the threat, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked Pannun under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.