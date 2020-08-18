Elon Musk is now world's 4th richest after gaining $8 billion in a day

Elon Musk has now become the fourth richest in the world after Tesla shares rose 11 per cent on Monday, closing at an all time high. Following this, Musk's net worth increased to $84.8 billion after gains of $7.78 billion in a single day, making him the wealthiest non-American on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The co-founder of Tesla went past French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault ($84.6 billion) and Mukesh Ambani ($78.8 billion) on the index.

Only Mark Zuckerberg ($99 billion), Bill Gates ($121 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($188 billion) are ahead of him on the list of the world's 500 richest people. Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion in 2020, a year marked with coronavirus induced hardships.

So far this year, shares of Tesla have surged 339 per cent, largely on account of the surging anticipation that the firm will be included in the S&P 500 Index. Amazon's Jeff Bezos has gained the most - $73 billion - this year.

Known to be part of various controversies, the outspoken tech entrepreneur's Wikipedia page recently got blocked after the multi-billionaire encouraged his fans to "trash" him on the website. Musk on Sunday tweeted, "History is written by the victors...except on Wikipedia".

In a follow-up tweet, he requested his followers "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you". Thereafter, innumerable followers responded to the SpaceX CEO and shared their edits. This is not the first time Musk has mentioned Wikipedia on Twitter. Earlier, he expressed disappointment with the site and its accuracy, especially regarding him.

