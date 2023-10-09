'Every Israeli attack...': Hamas threatens to execute hostage if Gaza bombed without warning

Hamas on Monday warned Israel that if it bombs Gaza without warning then the militants will executive Israeli hostage in return, according to Reuters. Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida said that every Israeli massacre or attack without prior warning on Palestinian homes will be met with the execution of an Israeli captive. "After multiple massacres, we regret and are sad to announce that every Israeli massacre or an attack without prior warning on Palestinian homes, will be met with an execution of an Israeli captive and we will publish a recording of each execution."

Also Read: Egyptian intelligence had warned Israel of 'something big' from Gaza: Report

Hamas is believed to be holding 150 Israelis hostage. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Qatar is holding talks in coordination with the United States to get Hamas to release the hostages. A spokesperson from Israel's defence forces said that they have the details of all hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's forces have been bombing Gaza ever since the war began on Saturday following the deadliest attack by Hamas. Israel's air force said that it was conducting one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza to "degrade and destroy their ability to terrorise the people of Israel".

Between Saturday and Monday morning, over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers, and more, the forces said.

Israeli civilians are not Hamas’ only victim.

Hamas intentionally positions itself deep among Gaza's population.



For example…this terrorist site that the Israel Air Force targeted, located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school. pic.twitter.com/ROs3iMdnLz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2023

Israel's forces said that Hamas intentionally positions itself deep among Gaza's population. They shared a picture in which they highlighted a terrorist site that was located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school.