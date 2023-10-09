'Everyone died at point blank': Israeli survivor's chilling tale of 260 deaths at music festival near Gaza

An Israeli survivor on Monday shared shocking details of how Hamas militants targeted Israelis at the music festival near the Gaza Strip on Saturday. On Saturday morning, Hamas militants attacked multiple locations and one of them was the music festival that was happening near Gaza.

CNN reported that the rockets began around 6:30 am. And thirty minutes later, music festival goers were running as Gaza militants fired at them. The militants killed 260 and taken many of them as hostages.

Sahar, one of the survivors of the music festival massacre, said the terrorist entered and sprayed bullets at point-blank range. "I was in the second row," he said. "Everyone in the first and second row died, apart from me. Third and fourth row were also shot."

The survivor said that those attending the festival fled under bullets and found refuge in a small concrete shelter. "The terrorists threw a grenade inside which exploded into pieces, there was blood everywhere. A terrorist entered and opened fire at point-blank range, everyone around me died before my eyes."

Hamas' attacks have so far claimed 700 Israeli lives and they have at least 150 people as hostage. Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel” would be allowed into Gaza, in effect cutting off a crowded coastal territory already under a 16-year blockade and where militants are holding at least 150 Israelis hostage, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The surprise attack on Israel has triggered a full-blown war with Hamas in Gaza. Israel's defence forces are pounding Hamas targets as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to turn militants' hideouts into rubble.

The Israel Air Force said it had attacked dozens of targets of the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip. "We will not stop until quiet is achieved for all residents of the State of Israel."

