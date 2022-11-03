Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot during long march in Wazirabad, shifted to hospital

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured in a firing on his container during his long march in Wazirabad, Dawn reported on Thursday. Unidentified assailants opened fire on Imran Khan’s container near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad.

Besides Khan, his party PTI's Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the firing. Reports suggest that Khan has suffered an injury on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital.

#WATCH | A firing occurred near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad today. Imran Khan sustained injuries on his leg; a man who opened fire has been arrested.



(Video Source: Reuters)

Former minister Asad Umar informed that Khan has been moved to Lahore. In all, nine people have been injured and one person has died in the attack. Chaotic scenes broke out near PTI's (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after shots were fired at Khan.

A firing occurred near the container of Khan. He sustained bullet injuries on his leg. Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries. The suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested by the police.

The former prime minister was shot in the leg with an AK-47. The PTI leaders claim that it was an assassination attempt on Khan.

Former minister and PTI leader Fawad Hussain in a tweet said it was a well-planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan. "...the assassin planned to kill Imran khan and the leadership of PTI, it was not 9 MM it was burst from automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was narrow escape," he claimed.

It was a well planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan,the assassin planned to kill Imran khan and leadership of PTI, it was not 9 MM it was burst from automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was narrow escape



Former Federal Minister and PTI's Additional General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan said Khan was being operated upon in Shaukat Khanum Emergency. He said doctors will brief after the operation.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar said Khan has one gunshot wound in his leg. "He is stable. Our pti worker Rashid has an injured hand and he is also stable. Faisal Javed had a close call with the bullet scratching his cheek. He is also stable," he said.

Khan was removed from office in April this year following a no-trust motion moved against him by the opposition that many claimed had support from the Army. Ever since his ouster, Khan has taken a very tough stand not only against the government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif but also against the Army.