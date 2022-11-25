FIFA World Cup: Hosts Qatar become first team to be eliminated as Ecuador hold Netherlands to a draw

Hosts Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

Qatar lost the opening game of the tournament 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday, and though their performance was better on Friday they were still on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against Senegal.

"We expected way more from this team, they played a match that was below standards, not as if it was a World Cup game. We wanted to at least enjoy it. It was absolutely shameful," Qatar fan Emam Abdulrahman told Reuters outside the Al Thumama Stadium.

"We excused them in the opening match, we said they were stressed as it was the World Cup, and the whole world was there. But today, they disappointed us more than necessary," she added.