Finland is giving free trips to 10 lucky people; Check out full details here

Finland wants to reveal its happiness formula to the 10 lucky people who will get the opportunity to take a lavish and all-expenses-paid holiday in Finland.

Finland, which was just awarded the world's happiest nation for the 6th consecutive year by the World Happiness Report, is giving 10 people the opportunity to attend a "Masterclass of Happiness" in its Lakeland area in June of this year. The purpose of the journey is to demonstrate to individuals that a positive outlook on life can be learnt and that happiness is not an innate quality.

The country’s tourism department, Visit Finland, has recently announced that 10 lucky winners will be chosen for a four-day trip to the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland in June. Visit Finland announced, “The experience will bring together the lucky participants and expert coaches who will guide them towards a balanced way of life that helps you be happy the Finnish way.”

Here is what all you need to know:

From a pool of candidates, ten people will be chosen to go on a four-day vacation to Finland.

The first Masterclass of Happiness for the country will take place from June 12th to June 15th at the Kuru Resort in Saimaa, Finland. Participants will stay at an exclusive resort "surrounded by fragrant pine forests and breath-taking views" where they will live in a magnificent private villa. Each individual will have their own room with all necessary amenities.

Visit Finland said that while digital detox is a key component of the Kuru experience, participants will get in-room WiFi. “You will be learning about themes such as nature crafts, food for the soul and body, exercise in forests and lakes, calming sounds and music and the Finnish way of life in general,” it said.

The four-day masterclass will cost nothing to the selected participants. Visit Finland will pay for their flights to and from Finland. On June 11th, participants will arrive in Finland and leave on June 16th.

To apply, there are two steps shared by Visit Finland, “First, fill in the sign-up form on our website. Second, complete the social media challenge: Create your own content (preferably Reels video) showing us what things make you believe you may secretly be a Finn and tell us why you want to join the Masterclass of Happiness.”

Finland's Masterclass of Happiness applications must be submitted by April 2, 2023. To apply, you must be at least 18 years old.

Watch:

Finland ranked happiest country for sixth year in a row, India’s ranking is…

10 surprising health benefits of laughter