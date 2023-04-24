Fly Dubai aircraft catches fire after take off from Kathmandu airport

A Fly Dubai aircraft caught fire soon after taking off from the Kathmandu airport, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The aircraft took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 9:19 pm, according to Flight Radar 24. But soon after, the pilots declared an emergency following a suspected engine problem. The aircraft hovered over the skies in Dharke and then pilots told the control tower they will continue after finding out that all indicators were normal, The Kathmandu Post reported. The airport was briefly closed to prepare for an emergency landing.

Sharing the update, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Fly Dubai flight 576 (Boeing 737-800) from Kathmandu to Dubai was normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan. "Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC (09:59pm local time)," it said.