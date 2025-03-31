Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for the second time

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his advocacy of human rights and democracy. The announcement was made by members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), an advocacy group founded in December, in collaboration with the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," declared Partiet Sentrum on the social media platform X.

This marks Khan's second nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. He was previously considered in 2019, recognising his efforts to foster peace in South Asia. The nomination process for the Nobel Peace Prize is rigorous, involving hundreds of nominations reviewed annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The final selection process is a comprehensive eight-month examination to determine the recipient.

Imran Khan, who is 72 years old, is not just a former leader but also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Despite his political struggles, Khan has continued to be a significant figure in advocating democratic values in Pakistan. His nomination by the PWA and Partiet Sentrum underscores his enduring influence and commitment to these causes.

Currently, Khan is serving a prison sentence, having been jailed since August 2023. In January, he received a 14-year sentence related to allegations of misuse of authority and corruption. This case marks his fourth major conviction. Despite these legal challenges, Khan maintains his innocence, claiming that the charges against him are politically driven.

Three of Khan's earlier convictions, involving selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage, were either overturned or suspended by the courts. He was removed from power following a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan asserts that the legal actions against him are part of a broader political strategy to undermine his influence.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination places Khan in a unique position, illustrating the dichotomy between his legal troubles and his role as an international advocate for human rights. His supporters argue that this recognition could highlight the political nature of his convictions and emphasise his contributions to democracy.

The announcement of Khan's nomination has prompted widespread interest and discussion. With the Nobel Committee's decision pending, the outcome of this nomination remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Imran Khan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is a testament to his enduring influence and commitment to human rights.