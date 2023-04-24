Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways amid Dominion settlement

Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways, the network confirmed on Monday and the right-wing host’s final show was on Friday (April 21).

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st,” the network wrote in a statement. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

The development comes in the wake of the $787.5-million settlement, which ended Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp also marked the end of a lucrative, two-year legal battle for the sprawling teams of highly-paid lawyers on both sides.

At least 31 lawyers from nine different law firms worked on the case, court filings show.

Dominion said Fox News broadcast false claims that the company’s voting machines were involved in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 US presidential election, and won one of the biggest settlements paid in a defamation lawsuit.

The company did not offer an explanation for Carlson's departure.

The company claimed that messages between Carlson and his team were proof that they knew claims Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden were false.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was among Fox News' top-rated primetime shows, regularly attracting more than 3 million nightly viewers. Fox is the most-watched U.S. cable news network.

After the announcement of Carlson's departure from Fox News, a spokesperson for former U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Fox News is controlled opposition." Trump gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month that aired on Fox News.

Shares of Fox Corp were down about 5% after the announcement.

Fox Corp. reported sales of $7.8 billion for the first half of its 2023 fiscal year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 18% to $1.62 billion. Fox’s cable TV networks, which include Fox News, Fox Business and Fox Sports 1, accounted for 67% of that profit.

Fox News has been the most watched cable network in prime time, by total viewers, in the season to date — Sept. 19 through April 16. Its shows, including Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity, are regularly among the most watched. Lately the company has been gaining viewers in late night and afternoon programming, according to Nielsen data.