'Free trade zone between Europe, North America': After Trump's tariffs, Musk bats for transatlantic zero tariffs and labour flow

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made a call for a free trade zone between the US and Europe without any tariffs, amidst rising political tensions. His remarks came during a conference hosted by Italy's far-right League party, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on European Union imports.

“Ideally, both Europe and the United States should move to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” he said.

Musk's advocacy for a zero-tariff zone and open labour movement aligns with his long-standing belief in the free flow of innovation and talent. Despite the tensions, his vision promotes a more integrated economic relationship between the US and Europe. "This has certainly been my advice to the president," Musk emphasised, reinforcing his commitment to the idea.

The economic landscape between the US and Europe is currently strained due to Trump's protectionist measures, but Musk's proposals introduce a different perspective on potential cooperation.

In addition to his trade proposals, Musk has also expressed support for greater freedom of movement for workers between Europe and North America. "If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view," he stated, noting that he had shared this advice with President Trump. This stance is somewhat contrary to the anti-immigration sentiment prevalent in many right-wing political circles.

Amid escalating trade tensions, Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, a member of the League, urged for "de-escalation" in response to the US tariffs. Giorgetti cautioned against retaliatory actions that could lead to further economic disruption. The European Union, meanwhile, aims to respond to the US tariffs "in a calm, carefully phased, unified way," as stated by EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic.

Musk's growing political involvement is evident in his support for right-wing European parties such as Italy's League and Germany's AfD. His appearance at the League's conference is a reflection of his increasing affinity with far-right European politics, as well as his role in President Trump's administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

During the conference, Musk criticised EU regulations, describing them as burdensome and unhelpful. He warned of "the dangers of censorship and mass immigration," aligning with some of President Trump's views on these issues. Musk's support of Trump's domestic policies is accompanied by his endorsement of figures like Salvini, strengthening his ties with Italy's conservative bloc.

