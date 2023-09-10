G20 summit: 'Discussed Khalistan extremism in Canada,' says Justin Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed India as an "extraordinarily important" economy and a crucial partner in various sectors, including climate change mitigation and economic growth during a media briefing on Sunday. His remarks followed discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Addressing concerns about the growing activities of Khalistani elements in Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau affirmed his nation's commitment to defending the freedom of peaceful protest while unequivocally opposing violence and hate.

He underscored that the actions of a few individuals should not be taken as representative of the entire community or Canada. Trudeau stated, "India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada on everything from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for the citizens."

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed a commitment to further expanding cooperation between the two nations, indicating a positive trajectory for their bilateral relations.

In response to a question about Khalistan extremism and potential foreign interference, Trudeau acknowledged that these issues had been discussed in multiple conversations with Prime Minister Modi. He reiterated Canada's stance on protecting freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest, emphasising their significance.

"Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada," Trudeau said.

The leaders of Canada and India have affirmed their commitment to strengthening ties across various sectors, acknowledging the multifaceted nature of their partnership.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on 'X,' noted that he and Prime Minister Trudeau had discussed the full range of India-Canada relations.

Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/iP9fsILWac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023

Also Read

G20 Summit: Tourist smart cards to explore the capital introduced by Delhi Metro; see details

Virtual games, UPI and more: India to showcase digital progress at G20 summit