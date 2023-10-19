'Gaza and Doncaster are 3,700 kms apart': Netizens slam UK woman who got a 'Hamas fright' at sight of paragliders

A UK woman was subjected to ridicule on social media after she spotted a number of paragliders flying over her home and thought they were from Hamas.

Earlier this month, using a web of deception and relying on motorbikes, paragliders and other basic equipment, Hamas fighters killed more than 1,000 Israelis and took scores of hostages.

According to the Doncaster Free Press, the woman wrote on a local Facebook group that the sight of paragliders above the village of Armthorpe near Doncaster gave her "a fright".

She wrote: "Whoever thought it was funny to parasail over the village, it was in extremely poor taste. Take your twisted hatred somewhere else. There was two parachutes with engines like Hamas used at that festival, gave me a fright."

The woman, who has not been named, was reassured by other users in the group who told her that the local paragliding club regularly flies over the area, usually on weekends, and some even said she's being 'silly'.

"If there had a been a car bombing, would this woman be scared of every car she saw?," said an X user. Another X user said Gaza to Doncaster are 3,700 kilometres apart.

Sunny Doncaster, Just 96 hours away by paraglider (weather permitting) pic.twitter.com/0dD1ASG96D — whileincare.info (@whileincare) October 18, 2023

Years ago I lived in Christchurch, the Chewton Glen had a wedding party and fireworks going off about midnight. A local resident called the police because she thought Argentina might be invading along the beach — martin odonnell (@salerio) October 18, 2023

I saw a ripple in the sea and I thought is was a Russian submarine — stoicwoof (@StoicwookieWoof) October 18, 2023

If you asked Alexa to sum up Britain in one headline it would give you this one. — Gary (@MeetMeAtKaspas) October 18, 2023

Some said these kind of opinions reflect the sentiments of those who voted for Brexit, referring to the conservatives who voted for Britain to exit European Union in order to not take immigrants among other reasons.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Israel on Thursday, Sunak's office said, where the pair stressed the need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region.

"The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Sunak also agreed with Herzog to continue working to secure the release of British nationals who have been taken hostage in the conflict, the statement added.

Sunak told Herzog on Thursday that it was important to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

"Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," he said.



