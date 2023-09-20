Global leaders adopt Political Declaration to boost Sustainable Development Goals at SDG Summit 2023

Halfway to the target year of 2030 for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), global progress has fallen short, with only 12 per cent of the SDGs currently on track. While significant advancements were made in some areas, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a substantial setback. Recognizing the urgency of advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, world leaders convened at the SDG Summit 2023 in New York and collectively endorsed a Political Declaration, reaffirming their shared commitment to eradicate poverty and hunger, combat inequalities, and build inclusive and peaceful societies that leave no one behind.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasised, "The SDGs need a global rescue plan." He underlined that the SDGs represent not just a set of goals but also the hopes, dreams, rights, and expectations of people worldwide.

This pivotal adoption of a comprehensive 10-page document took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, with Heads of State, government representatives, and high-level officials in attendance. This commitment arrives at a critical juncture as global challenges, including the adverse impacts of climate change and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, jeopardize the attainment of the SDGs by 2030.

The Political Declaration is poised to be a transformative force in accelerating progress toward the SDGs. Representatives from Member States, UN entities, and civil society engaged in plenary sessions and leaders' dialogues, assessing the progress made and the gaps in implementing the Goals while charting a forward path. With just seven years remaining until the 2030 deadline, the urgent need for scaling up SDG financing emerged as a central theme.

The Declaration includes a resolute commitment to financing for developing countries, endorsing the proposal for an annual SDG Stimulus of at least $500 billion, as well as an effective debt-relief mechanism. It also calls for a shift in the business model of multilateral development banks, aiming to offer private finance at more affordable rates to developing countries, while advocating for reform of the international finance architecture, which has been described as "outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair."

Notably, earlier this month, under India's Presidency, the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also highlighted the imperative of 'Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals.' Reaffirming their commitment to achieving the SDGs, the declaration emphasizes the acceleration of progress by collectively implementing the G20 2023 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress on the SDGs.

This comprehensive seven-year action plan focuses on three core agendas: leveraging data and digital technologies for development, implementing sustainable, inclusive, and just transitions globally while ensuring that no one is left behind, and investing in gender equality and women's empowerment. The declaration further reaffirms the commitment of G20 nations to take actions that promote sustainable finance on a larger scale.

Other focal areas in the effort to accelerate progress on the SDGs include eliminating hunger and malnutrition, addressing the macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity, strengthening global health through a one-health approach, fostering collaboration between finance and health sectors, delivering quality education, and recognizing culture as a transformative driver in achieving the SDGs.

In summary, the adoption of the Political Declaration at the SDG Summit 2023 marks a pivotal moment in the global commitment to fast-track the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. With mounting challenges and only seven years left on the clock, world leaders have affirmed their dedication to building a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Also watch: Here is how you can save on foreign travels if you’re planning to visit abroad before September 30