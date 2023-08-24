scorecardresearch
GM to cut 940 jobs, cease IT operations in Arizona

General Motors said on Wednesday it will cut 940 information technology jobs in Arizona and cease IT operations in the state as it works to streamline operations and reduce costs.

GM said in April about 5,000 salaried workers had taken buyouts to leave the automaker after it announced plans to cut costs by $2 billion this year.

GM said around 80 to 90 employees working in software defined vehicle teams will remain in Arizona as it consolidates IT operations at its Michigan, Georgia and Texas facilities.

Published on: Aug 24, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
