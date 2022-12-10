Goa’s Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated on Sunday: Here's how it looks

In order to improve connectivity by creating a network of airports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday (October 11). The foundation for the airport was laid by the prime minister in November 2016. The airport facility will start operating from January 5, 2023.



Goa International Airport(GGIAL), a special purpose vehicle owned by the GMR Group, constructed the New Goa International, also known as the Mopa airport, for a cost of Rs 2,870 crore on 2,312 acres.



This will be Goa's secondary airport whereas Dabolim will be the primary. Mopa airport has several advantages over Dabolim airport.



The airport can currently handle 8.5 MPPA of passengers (million passengers per annum). The total passenger handling capacity will rise to about 13 MPPA with the opening of Mopa airport. Additionally, when taking into account the total expansion capacity, the airports in Goa have the capacity to increase by roughly 10.5 to 43.5 MPPA.



The Dabolim airport offers direct connectivity to 15 domestic and 6 international destinations. Through Mopa airport, these will increase to 35 domestic and 18 foreign sites. Property prices are predicted to increase due to the new airport.

Real estate prices in north Goa and the surrounding areas are expected to increase by 27–30 per cent annually, according to industry observers.



A night parking facility is also available at Mopa Airport, but not at Dabolim Airport. Additionally, the Mopa airport would have a facility with a 25,000 MT handling capacity, whereas Dabolim had no cargo terminal.



The total number of operating airports in the country has increased from 74 to over 140 since 2014. The government plans to construct and inaugurate 220 airports over the next five years.