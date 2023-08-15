'Grab your chance to take selfie': Burj Khalifa to display tricolour at 7:50 PM on Independence Day

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest and most iconic building, will display the Indian flag on the country's Independence Day, the Indian Consulate General in Dubai said on Tuesday. "Watch the projection of #Tricolor from the world’s most iconic building Burj Khalifa tonight at 7:50 PM & 8:50 PM," the consulate general said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Grab your chance to take a selfie with the #Tricolour on the world’s tallest building and upload on Har Ghar Tiranga website (http://harghartiranga.com)," the consulate further said.

While the consulate general said Burj Kahlifa will light up the Indian flag in the evening, some social media users shared a video, claiming the Indian flag was displayed on the building earlier in the day.

Some Indians took to X to express their happiness. Mufaddal Vohra, an X user, shared a video saying, "Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!"

Another X user said: "What a Moment, Indian Flag on Burj Khalifa on the occasion of Independence Day! Happy independence day to all."

Savita Rana Bhaarati said that just a day after Pakistanis created a ruckus at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building displayed India's national flag on Independence Day. "Today, on India's Independence Day, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in India's tricolor as it displayed the colours f our national flag."

On Monday, Pakistanis were left disappointed as their national flag was not displayed on the country's Independence Day, August 14. Hundreds of Pakistanis had gathered at Dubai's popular landmark hoping their country's flag would come up. However, that did not happen, leaving many fuming and some blaming their government for their plunging stature globally.

Sharing a video of what many claimed of today's, an X user said: "Burj khalifa and the flag of India on 15th August as the Independence Day of Hindustan." The social media user said that Burj khalifa refused to show the flag of Pakistan on 14th "because Pakistan is not a free democratic country". "Establishment is responsible for this status," the person said.

