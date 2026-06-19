Gunshots fired in New York’s Times Square; tourists flee, one injured, suspect held

After multiple gunshots were fired on Thursday, tourists and visitors in Times Square, New York, ran for safety as people scattered in all directions. The Fire Department reported that one person had been taken to the hospital, while police reported that a suspect was quickly captured. According to the Associated Press, no more information was made public.

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After the parade celebrating the NBA champion New York Knicks had filled the streets of Lower Manhattan, the shooting took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. local time. The ceremony celebrating the Knicks' first championship squad in 53 years was secured by 10,000 police officers, according to officials. The incident also happened a few days after Times Square witnessed another gunshot the previous weekend.

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Videos circulating online showed the moments before the gunfire. Aerial footage of Times Square showed people sitting at cafés, walking around, and a group of boys playing and dribbling a football before multiple gunshots were heard, triggering panic. A police van was visible in the area and, as the firing began, officers got out and spoke into their walkie-talkies. Within seconds, the area appeared deserted.

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EarthCam's Times Square cameras captured today's shooting incident and the immediate crowd response in the heart of New York City. pic.twitter.com/2ycU02zhZT — EarthCam (@EarthCam) June 18, 2026

A webcam video showed at least two people in black clothing stepping into the crowded intersection and opening fire with what appeared to be handguns, AP reported. Bystanders were seen scrambling to get away or ducking for cover as the suspects ran down the street. Several officers who had been on patrol in the tourist hub chased the suspects as they fled. The shooting took place just yards, or metres, from a parked police vehicle.

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Police said several people got into a fight that led to the gunfire, the New York Post reported. Citing witnesses, the newspaper said five shots were heard. The earlier shooting in Times Square happened when, police said, a 17-year-old was shot in the heart of the area as fans celebrated the Knicks’ final win over San Antonio. Police took the victim to hospital because an ambulance could not get through the crowds.