Hamas leader asks ‘brave’ Pakistan for help; says it can force Israel to retreat from Gaza

A senior Hamas leader has sought help from ‘brave’ Pakistanis to intervene in halting Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip. Hamas’ senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh, hailing Pakistan as a brave nation, urged it to intervene to stop Israel.

“If Israel faced resistance from Pakistan, the perpetration of cruelty could cease,” said Haniyeh in his address on ‘The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah’ at an event organised by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan in Islamabad. He called Pakistan brave and a land of mujahideen or people who fight for Islam, as reported in Geo News.

Haniyeh, at the event, also highlighted the opposition to Israel among those who follow the Holy Quran closely. He said that Israel arrested 16,000 Palestinians and desecrated holy sites, which are violations of international norms.

The Hamas leader warned against establishment of diplomatic relations between Islamic countries and Israel, stating that it would severely damage the Palestinian cause.

Haniyeh also justified Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel as self defence. He said that Israel was planning a sudden attack on Gaza with the aim of “permanent destruction”, and that they had preempted Israel’s plans.

Palestinians have high expectations from Pakistan and are confident about the strength of the country, said Haniyeh. Haniyeh expressed hope that Pakistan could potentially force Israel to retreat. Pakistan’s strength could halt the ongoing conflict, said Haniyeh. He also said that Jews are the biggest enemies of Muslims worldwide.

Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis with 240 getting captured, triggered Israel’s retaliation that has left thousands dead and thousands homeless. Figures from Gaza's Health Ministry put the death toll in Gaza at 16,015. Hundreds of thousands of people have been made homeless in north Gaza during the war and are seeking shelter.

Meanwhile, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said that the situation was "apocalyptic" with the risk of both sides committing serious rights violations. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a "severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system”, and invoked the rarely-used Article 99 of the founding UN Charter to push for a ceasefire in a letter to the Security Council.

