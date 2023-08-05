Head of Harry Potter publishing house dies in boat crash in Italy

In a tragic turn of events, Adrienne Vaughan, the president of Bloomsbury USA, the publishing house behind the globally renowned Harry Potter series, lost her life in a horrific boat accident off Italy's Amalfi Coast on Thursday. The incident occurred while Vaughan was vacationing with her family, including her husband Mike White and their two children, Leanna and Mason.

According to a report by The Mirror, the family had chartered a speedboat to explore the picturesque Amalfi Coast when their vessel collided with another boat carrying 85 people celebrating a wedding. The impact of the collision threw Vaughan into the water where she was fatally struck by the boat's propellers. Despite immediate rescue efforts, Vaughan succumbed to her injuries before she could be airlifted to a hospital.

Vaughan's husband, Mike White, also fell into the water during the accident and sustained a shoulder injury. He was subsequently hospitalized, while their children, fortunately, remained unharmed but were treated for traumatic shock.

Adrienne Vaughan, who was 45 at the time of her death, had assumed the role of Bloomsbury USA president in September 2021. She was an influential figure in the publishing industry, known for her charisma, leadership, and deep commitment to authors and readers. Her colleagues remembered her as an "extraordinary human being" and a mentor who was always ready to lend a helping hand.

'According to LinkedIn, before joining Bloomsbury USA, Vaughan worked as a director at Disney Publishing Worldwide for three years, from June 2015 to October 2018. This was her second tenure at Disney, having previously held key positions in the financial division from April 2007 to February 2013.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows", which is considered the last of the Harry Potter books, was published in July 2007.

The driver of the speedboat, whose identity has not been revealed, reportedly failed toxicology tests after the crash, suggesting he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the accident. The Salerno prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident.

