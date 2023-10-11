Hezbollah fighters blow up Lebanese border fence, enter Israel amid war with Hamas: Report

The Hezbollah fighters have reportedly infiltrated Israel from the northern front even as the war continues in the southern part with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel's defence forces said that a report was received regarding a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. If this happens, Israel will have two active fronts, one in the north and another in the south, where it is engaged with Hamas in Gaza.

🚨A report was recieved regarding a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Israel's air force said that with regards to reports of airspace intrusion from the Lebanese territory into Israeli territory, so far no crashes had been detected and no casualties had been reported. The forces were scanning the area from the ground and from the air.

The Israeli forces have for the last few days been engaged in clashes with Hezbollah, a militant organisation that wants to destroy the Jewish state.

Israel warns People near northern border to switch off the lights and asks emergency civilian response teams to arm up. pic.twitter.com/E4pbX8NqdL — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 11, 2023

Haaretz reported that alarms were sounded in all of Israel's north, with warnings of terrorist infiltrators in communities on the Israeli-Lebanese border. According to different reports, Israel has warned people near the northern border to switch off their lights and asked emergency civilian response teams to arm up. Hezbollah fighters reportedly blew up the Lebanese border fence and entered Israel from the north.

The New York Times reported that the alerts from the Israeli military about possible incursions into the country's airspace had sent warning sirens echoing throughout the north.

hostile aircraft entering northern israel from lebanon: pic.twitter.com/Kvm7zn0kyJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 11, 2023

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and author, said that Israel can defend itself and will defeat the terrorists — in a one-front, a two-front, or even three-front war. "Israel does not face an existential threat. It is not surrounded by enemies that can take over its territory or overthrow its government. The question is at what cost."