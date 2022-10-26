How much does UK's first lady Akshata Murty earn from Infosys dividends?

Rishi Sunak, the new British Prime Minister, and his family are the richest ever occupants of Number 10 Downing Street, largely due to the fortune the first lady Akshata Murty inherits from her billionaire father Narayana Murthy.

Akshata Murty is among one of the promoters of Infosys. She owned 3,89,57,096 shares or 0.93 per cent stake in the IT major as of September 30. At Tuesday's close, these shares were valued at Rs 5,944 crore or $717 million at rupee-dollar exchange rate of 82.81. King Charles III, the British monarch, is believed to be worth $500-600 million.

Data showed Murty earned huge dividends annually from her stake in Infosys. The IT major announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share for FY23. The ex-date for the same is October 27. Murty would be eligible for Rs 64.27 crore worth of dividends.

Also Watch: Rishi Sunak: The UK Prime Minister with many ‘firsts’

In FY22, the IT firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share and a final dividend of 16 per share. At these shares, she would have earned dividend worth Rs 120.76 crore. In FY21, a total dividend of Rs 27 would have earned her Rs 105 crore in dividends.

Daughter of Sudha Murty, Akshata was born in Hubballi, northern Karnataka. She did her schooling in Bengaluru and later graduated with a dual major in economics and French at Claremont McKenna College, California. Murty also did a fashion designing diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and worked briefly with Deloitte and Unilever, PTI reported.

She met Rishi Sunak while pursuing her MBA at Stanford, following which the two got married in 2009.

The couple has two children, Krishna and Anoushka. They live in a £7 million townhouse in Kensington, the PTI report said, adding that the couple also own a flat in Kensington, a mansion in Rishi's Yorkshire constituency and a penthouse in California.



Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak wears Hindu 'Kalawa' as he makes first speech at Downing Street

Also read: ‘Congratulations on becoming UK PM’: Twitter wishes Ashish Nehra as Rishi Sunak takes top job