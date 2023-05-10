scorecardresearch
'I am not a cool father,' says actor Robert De Niro while announcing 7th child at 79

'I am not a cool father,' says actor Robert De Niro while announcing 7th child at 79

The Academy Award-winning actor is also a grandfather

The Academy Award-winning actor is also a grandfather

Robert De Niro announced that he recently welcomed a seventh child while discussing his upcoming film ‘About My Father’.

While discussing his upcoming film and on-screen son Sebastian Maniscalco, in an interview with ET Canada, the interviewer mentioned Robert’s six children, a statement the actor quickly jumped on to correct. The 79-year-old actor said the number had bumped up to seven and announced that he had recently welcomed a baby.

“Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” the actor said as he corrected the interviewer. The actor did not indulge in the greater details, leaving the child and the mother’s details shrouded in mystery. However, the actor’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, had revealed a baby bump earlier last month.

The Academy Award-winning actor shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

When inquired about his experience with parenthood, the actor expressed contentment with what he offered as a parent.

“I don’t think I’m a cool father,” the veteran actor said

“I am okay. My kids disagree with me at times and they’re respectful,” he added.

He reminisced about the troubles his children gave him and looked forward to reliving those with the seventh.

The actor then went on to praise fellow actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who will be playing the role of his son in the upcoming film.

“I knew Sebastian, of course. Not well, but I have worked with him a little bit; had seen a couple of his shows, and worked on the ‘Irishman’ with him. So, we had a reading and then after that, I pretty much was like "let's do it - just had to find the time and when to do it.”

The Taxi Driver actor also expressed his approval towards the script and praised it for being grounded with a personal touch.

“I liked it ,and saw that the script had a personal element from Sebastian's experience, obviously. And, after getting to know Laura Terruso a little bit, I realized her background; she was from Brooklyn, Italian-American - they both [Sebastian and Laura] knew the world (from the movie standpoint), and they are from the world. This was important as far as how this was to be done, and whatever support I need, I got it from them - they know what they are doing, and that was an important part of it.”

Directed by Laura Terruso, ‘About My Father’ releases on the 26th of May in theatres.

Published on: May 10, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
