'If arrested, Donald Trump will...': Elon Musk's BIG prediction ahead of 2024 polls

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said former US President and Republican leader Donald Trump will get a landslide victory in the next election if he is arrested. On Saturday, reports emerged saying that Trump is likely to be arrested by next week. Sharing a news report, Mario Nawfal, a Twitter user asked: "Could this be the end of Trump?"

Responding to this, Viva Frei, another user, wrote: "If this happens, it will be the beginning of Trump’s reelection. Musk seemed to concur with Frei and he, too, said: "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory."

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Richard Garriott, an astronaut and president of Explorers Club, disagreed with Musk and asked. "Are you suggesting, that even if he is guilty, he should not be prosecuted, or merely that guilty or not, the arrest will help him gin up his base?" Garriott said if Trump is in jail or has two more felonies (Jan 6 and/or Election interference) in process, the Republican National Committee may abandon him.

Donald Trump, who served as US President from 2017 to 2021, said on Saturday that the Manhattan district attorney's office had indicated that he would be arrested on Tuesday. Trump is facing a probe for allegedly paying money to women, who accused him of sexual encounters. Reports said that the former president could be indicted as soon as the coming week by a Manhattan grand jury and appear in a courtroom in relation to the probe.

On Friday, four law enforcement officials reportedly said there had been no public announcement of any timeframe for the grand jury's secret work. There is also no potential vote on whether to indict Trump, the Associated Press reported. The officials said the authorities were just preparing in case of an indictment.

Reacting to these reports, Indian-origin US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Saturday slammed the Biden administration and said Trump's arrest would be a dark moment in American history. He said it was 'un-American' for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals.

Ramaswamy said if a Republican prosecutor in 2004 had used a campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while George W Bush and Dick Cheney were in power, "liberals would have cried foul - and rightly so".

A Trump indictment would be a national disaster. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. If a Republican prosecutor in 2004 had used a campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while Bush & Cheney were in… https://t.co/vRIDRLRuha — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 18, 2023

"Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs," he said, adding that this will mark a 'dark moment in American history' and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself. "I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic."

