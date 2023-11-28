'I'm here after...': Woman claims to be LTTE chief Prabhakaran's daughter

A video of a woman, claiming to be the daughter of the former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Prabhakaran, surfaced on social media on the occasion of "Maveerar Naal", which is observed every year on November 27.

'Maveerar Naal' is a Remembrance Day observed by Sri Lankan Tamils worldwide to honour the deaths of militants who fought with the LTTE for an independent Tamil homeland.

The woman, who identified herself as Dwaraka Prabhakaran, expressed her willingness to reveal her identity to the world on an important day. "I am here after overcoming numerous difficulties and betrayals. One day, I hope to visit Eelam too and serve my people," the saree-clad woman said.

The video comes almost 14 years after the Sri Lankan military declared in 2009 that Prabhakaran and his family were dead in the final days of civil war at Mullivaikkal, a village in Sri Lanka's northern Mullaitivu district.

The woman, who spoke in Sri Lankan Tamil, said that the Sri Lankan government sought support from powerful nations when they were unable to confront the LTTE directly. She said LTTE's fight for freedom will continue, emphasising unity in diversity for political needs.

Addressing the Lankans abroad, the woman urged them to take care of the marginalised Tamils in Sri Lanka. She said a separate Tamil Eelam would provide autonomy and development. She clarified that the Tamil struggle is not against the Sinhalese people but against the government and corrupt politicians, who manipulated innocents against them.

Sources close to the Sri Lankan government told India Today that they had received information suggesting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate a video claiming to be Dwaraka Prabhakaran.

In February this year, a noted Tamil nationalist leader, Pazha Nedumaran, claimed that the leader of Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran, was doing well and said a conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now. The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry dismissed the claim and referred to DNA proof to assert Prabhakaran was killed way back in 2009.

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)