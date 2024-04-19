IMF ready to aid Pakistan with new economic reform programme amid ongoing challenges

The International Monetary Fund is prepared to assist Pakistan, which is severely short on cash, with important reforms that would help the nation's economy stabilise and improve.

The director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at IMF, Jihad Azour, has also said that Pakistan has expressed its interest in a new programme that will help the nation address some of the key challenges it faces at present.

Related Articles

The ongoing IMF programme in Pakistan was implemented ten months ago and has reaped significant numbers that are important for the nation's economic stability.

With the recent program ending following a successful review, the IMF anticipates launching a new initiative to further aid Pakistan in overcoming significant economic imbalances and maintaining stability.

The new programme will focus on preserving macroeconomic stability by continuing fiscal improvements, particularly by reducing budget deficits and enhancing revenue generation.

These measures are crucial for addressing Pakistan's debt and expanding social support services. Additionally, the program will prioritise reforms in the energy sector and aim to bolster economic growth by enhancing the business environment and increasing export opportunities for the private sector.

While multiple programs have been initiated in the past, Azour affirmed the IMF’s ongoing commitment to support Pakistan as it seeks further assistance. He also mentioned that international bilateral partners are eager to support Pakistan through this new program.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is currently in Washington, D.C., to attend the IMF meetings and discuss these initiatives.

Recently, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the final review of Pakistan's stabilisation program under a $3 billion standby arrangement approved last July, paving the way for continued support and collaboration.