Sensex, Nifty crash in numbers: Rs 4 lakh cr investor wealth wiped out as Israel carries out strike in Iran

Benchmark indices crashed in early deals on Friday amid reports of an attack by Israel on Iran. Sensex tumbled 608 points to 71,880 and Nifty slipped 173 pts to 21,822 , reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Market has fallen for the fifth straight session amid Iran-Israel conflict, profit-booking and rising US bond yields. Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Investors lose Rs 4 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 4.18 lakh crore to Rs 389 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 393.38 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on April 18. Stocks such as Infosys, Axis Bank, TCS, L&T, Nestle India, and Wipro were the top Sensex losers. All 30 Sensex stocks traded in the red.

11 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 55 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 11 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Friday.

Market breadth in red

Out of 2384 stocks, only 562 stocks were trading in the green. Around 1718 stocks were trading in the red while 104 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, consumer durables, auto shares top losers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today. Capital goods, consumer durables and auto shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods, consumer durables and auto indices tanked 965 points, 695 pts, 436 pts and 567 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 54 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market crashed in the early morning session. On the other hand, 62 shares hit their upper circuit limits, capping losses on the Dalal Street.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 660 pts to 39,498, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index slipped 683 pts to 44,767 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 4260 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday , while domestic investors bought Rs 2285.82 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.