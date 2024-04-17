Elon Musk's social media platform X blocked in Pakistan over national security, ministry says

Pakistan's interior ministry has confirmed the long-speculated shutdown of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, during the period surrounding February's national election. This move, motivated by national security concerns, was revealed in a written submission to the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, shedding light on the official stance regarding the controversial blockade.

Reports of access issues to X have circulated among users in Pakistan since mid-February, yet the government has remained silent on the matter until now. The interior ministry's disclosure comes following a court directive urging the government to reconsider the ban within a week, as highlighted by Abdul Moiz Jafri, a petitioner and advocate involved in the case.

Highlighting the rationale behind the ban, the interior ministry underscored the platform's alleged failure to comply with lawful directives from the Pakistani government, particularly regarding concerns related to its misuse. The ministry's court submission, obtained by Reuters, stated, "It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban."

Furthermore, the ministry emphasised that the decision to restrict access to X was made in the interest of upholding national security, ensuring public order, and safeguarding the nation's integrity. Despite repeated attempts to engage with X on the matter, the platform had purportedly exhibited reluctance in resolving the issues raised.

Notably, the timing of the blockade coincided with Pakistan's national election on February 8, which has been marred by allegations of rigging, particularly from the party led by the incarcerated former prime minister, Imran Khan. Khan's party has emerged as a significant user of social media platforms, leveraging them to disseminate information amidst alleged censorship by traditional media outlets in the run-up to the polls.

Imran Khan, with over 20 million followers on X, remains one of the most influential voices in Pakistani politics, despite being incarcerated on multiple convictions that he claims were politically motivated. Accusing the military of orchestrating his ousting in 2022 and influencing the formation of the current government, Khan continues to challenge the legitimacy of the ruling administration, which he alleges is backed by the military.

The enduring usage of X by government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, suggests that many have resorted to virtual private network (VPN) software to circumvent the imposed restrictions. However, the interior ministry's decision to block X temporarily was informed by confidential reports from Pakistan's intelligence and security agencies, which highlighted the presence of "hostile elements" on the platform aiming to foment chaos and instability.