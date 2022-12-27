'IMF, World Bank will collapse, Musk will become Prez': Russia's Dmitry Medvedev makes crazy predictions

Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has made some predictions for 2023. Medvedev said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank will crash while adding that Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as global reserve currencies. The top Russian politician, who has also served as the President of Russia, added that digital fiat currencies issued by central banks will be used more actively.

Medvedev served as the Russian Prime Minister from May 2012 to January 2020 after his stint as the President of Russia from May 2008 to May 2012.

He wrote in a Twitter thread, “The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead.”

Apart from this, Medvedev claimed that oil prices will likely hit $150 per barrel and gas prices will cross the $5,000 per 1,000 cubic metres mark. He stated that the United Kingdom will rejoin the European Union, leading to the likely collapse of the European Union. Brexit was the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on January 31, 2020, making it the only sovereign country to leave the EU.

He added that Twitter’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk will win the US Presidential Elections in a number of states after the new civil war. The former Russian Prime Minister noted, “Civil war will break out in the US, California, and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk will win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP.”

8. Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

He also claimed that the largest stock markets will move towards Asia. Moving on, he stated that Poland and Hungary will occupy the western regions of Ukraine and the area of Germany and its satellites including areas like the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other countries, leading to the creation of the Fourth Reich.

Medvedev also stated that a war between France and the Fourth Reich is likely, leading to the division of Europe and the repatriation of Poland. He added that Northern Ireland may separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

Also read: World heading towards global recession, radical policies needed to bolster growth: WTO chief

Also read: Hacker issues warning to Elon Musk after putting 40 crore Twitter users' data on sale

Also read: What happens if World Bank President's recession fears come true?

Also read: WhatsApp Upcoming Features: Report WhatsApp Status, 6 Digit Code To Log In