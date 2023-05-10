Imran Khan's arrest: Pakistan army deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Army has been deployed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid massive unrest in the country over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has authorised the deployment of army troops in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain the law and order situation.

Also read: Imran Khan arrest: Is Pakistan hurtling towards civil war? Here's what we know

Violent protests have erupted across the country, with thousands of supporters of Imran Khan hitting the roads in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan. They have blocked highways, set vehicles on fire, stormed the residence of military commanders, and damaged properties.

Ihtisham Ul Haq, a Pakistani journalist, said the firing was reported in Peshawar. "The footage is very ugly. Things are going out of control. Please save this country," he wrote on Twitter.

Firing in Peshawar. The footage is very ugly. Things are going out of control. Please save this country. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 10, 2023

Some protesters attacked the Shadman Police Station in Lahore, causing damage to the entrance gate and other property on the premises, Dawn reported on Wednesday. The attackers arrived on a truck in large numbers and attacked the police station, the report said citing officials.

Also read: Imran Khan arrest update: PTI supporters storm army establishment in Peshawar; watch video

Protesters have blocked the Srinagar highway in Islamabad, Geo News reported. Two police personnel were injured in the clashes with the protestors.

The Punjab police have said that nearly 1,000 protesters have been arrested in the province. "Police teams arrested 945 lawbreakers and miscreants from across the province," a police official told AFP. So far, 130 officers and officials have been injured in the violence that has broken out across the country.

The police said that over 25 of their vehicles were set on fire and more than 14 government buildings were gutted and looted in Punjab.