India-Canada tensions: New Delhi tells Ottawa to withdraw 41 diplomats by Oct 10, says report

India has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country amid tensions between the two nations over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims that Indian intelligence agents may have been involved in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada has been told to withdraw around 40 diplomats by October 10.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter also told The Financial Times that India threatened to withdraw the diplomatic immunity of any Canadian diplomat who stays in the country beyond October 10. Another person said that Canada has 62 diplomats in India while adding New Delhi has told them to reduce the head count in their high commission by 41 people.

"Declaring more Canadian diplomats personae non gratae wouldn't help the situation and would make reducing the emotions associated with this disagreement more difficult," Peter Boehm, chair of Canadian Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade was quoted as saying by FT.

Boehm added that he does not expect Trudeau to back down while warning that India sees Canada as "an easy mark". He said India knows that Canada's capacity to retaliate is limited given that the country has a minority government.

“India knows our capacity to retaliate is limited, that we have a minority government, and is aware of the consequent politics at play,” said Boehm. “And, of course, India has an election on the horizon.”

The Government of India had previously said that it wants 'parity' in the number and grade of diplomats posted in India and Canada. Canada has several dozen more diplomats posted at its high commission in Delhi compared to what India has in Ottawa.

Last week, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said while addressing a press conference in Washington DC that the alleged assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "not consistent with our policy". He also accused Canada of indulging in pro-Khalistani elements who are seeking an independent state in India.

"Well, I don't know if I would use the term deadlock...The issue is as follows: The Canadians have made some allegations. We have pointed out to them that this is not the Government of India's policy and if they are prepared to share with us specifics and anything relevant, we are also open to looking at it. So, in that sense, that's where the matter stands," Dr Jaishankar said.

Moreover, India has also suspended its visa services to Canada after Trudeau's allegations of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. India further issued an advisory for its citizens and those travelling to Canada to exercise utmost caution given "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in Canada.

