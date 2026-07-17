'India not just building airports, but...': Israeli envoy after Guwahati, Navi Mumbai airports get global recognition

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has expressed optimism that Indian companies will soon take part in building airports in Israel after two Indian airports were named among the World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026 by Prix Versailles.

The Indian Embassy in Israel shared the recognition on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the inclusion of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai International Airport on the prestigious list. “India is building not just airports, but global landmarks,” the embassy wrote in its post.

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India is building not just airports, but global landmarks 🇮🇳✈️



Proud to see Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati and Navi Mumbai International Airport featured among the World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026 by prestigious Prix Versailles.



A testament to… pic.twitter.com/HWgTUjCwZq — India in Israel (@indemtel) July 15, 2026

Ambassador’s hopeful message

Responding to the embassy’s post, Ambassador Azar commented, “Hope to see Indian companies building an airport in Israel as well soon!” The envoy’s remark signals growing interest in international collaboration as India’s aviation infrastructure receives global attention.

Design, sustainability and cultural integration

Both airports were praised by the Prix Versailles for combining modern technology, sustainable design practices, and local cultural elements. The awards come as India accelerates its airport development drive, with new projects emphasizing passenger experience, environmental sustainability, and regional identity.

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What comes next

Officials in both countries have not announced formal airport construction agreements following Azar’s comment. However, diplomatic signals and rising interest from international partners underscore the expanding footprint of India’s airport sector on the world stage.

Contacted for comment, the Indian Embassy in Israel said it looks forward to deeper cooperation between India and Israel in infrastructure and aviation.