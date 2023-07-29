Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters 2024 US Presidential race

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, a 38-year-old Indian-American engineer, has made a groundbreaking announcement, declaring his bid for the White House in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election. In doing so, he has become the third person of Indian descent, following Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, to join the fiercely contested Republican field of candidates vying for the party's nomination.

In a passionate 3-minute video message shared on Twitter, Singh proudly proclaimed himself a "lifelong Republican" and a staunch "America First" conservative. He highlighted his past efforts in spearheading the restoration of the conservative wing within the New Jersey Republican Party. His core message centred around the urgent need for strong leadership to reverse the changes that had occurred in recent years and to reinstate fundamental American values.

Singh's political endeavours have not been without challenges. He had previously run in the Republican primaries for various positions, such as governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021, a House seat in 2018, and a Senate seat in 2020. He was unsuccessful in securing the Republican Party's nomination on those occasions. In his most recent bid for the governorship, he positioned himself as a more conservative alternative, aligning closely with former President Donald Trump, but ultimately finished third in the nomination race, with Jack Ciattarelli emerging as the nominee.

Singh's emergence as a presidential candidate also presents a unique stance. He referred to himself as the "only pureblood candidate," apparently alluding to his stance on COVID vaccinations.

The Republican field for the 2024 nomination is undeniably crowded, featuring high-profile candidates like former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, both of Indian descent as well. Furthermore, former President Donald Trump's name is also in the mix, leading the race despite facing legal challenges.

With the Republican National Convention set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18, 2024, the stakes are high for all candidates involved. It will be the venue where the Republican Party will formally select its nominee for the presidential election, providing a critical platform for Singh and others to present their visions and win support.

Singh's candidacy places him among a group of long-shot candidates in the race, including figures like former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Steve Laffey, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.

