Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Joe Biden wife's policy director

Indian-American Mala Adiga will become the policy director of US First Lady Jill Biden. US President-elect Joe Biden appointed Adiga as policy director of his wife on Friday, November 20.

Previously, Adiga was Jill's senior advisor. She also served as a senior policy advisor in Biden's Presidential campaign. Before that, Adiga was the director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation.

During former President Barack Obama's administration, she served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for Academic Programs at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in the Secretary of State's Office of Global Women's Issues as chief of staff and senior advisor to the Ambassador-at-Large, besides as director for human rights on the National Security Staff.

She started in the Obama administration as counsel to the associate attorney general.

A lawyer by training, Adiga worked as a clerk for a federal and worked for a Chicago law firm as well before joining the campaign of former President Obama in 2008.

Adiga is a graduate of Grinnell College, the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and the University of Chicago Law School.

(With ANI inputs)

