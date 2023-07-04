Indian consulate in San Francisco allegedly targeted by Khalistani extremists for the second time in 5 months

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Previously, Khalistani extremists had allegedly vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco in March

The Indian consulate in San Fransisco was allegedly set on fire by the Khalistani extremists in the early hours (IST) of Sunday.

This marks the second attack on the consulate within a span of five months. Previously, Khalistani extremists had allegedly vandalised the same Indian consulate in San Francisco in March.

The United States has expressed strong condemnation of the incident.

Local channel Diya TV shared a video of the arson, claiming it was released by Khalistani supporters. However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by Business Today.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemned the incident and said, "Khalistanis have become the enemy of India and Sikhs. They are playing into the hands of ISI. I request the Sikhs abroad to identify these people and take strict action against them.”

“We condemn in strong voice the attempt to set on fire the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Consulates are a ray of hope and a support centre for the people of our country living in foreign nations,” added Sirsa.

No injuries have been reported thus far, and the San Francisco Fire Department swiftly brought the fire under control.

The United States has also condemned the act of vandalism and attempted arson, emphasising that such actions targeting diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats on US soil are considered criminal offences.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, said, “The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S is a criminal offence.”

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the details and motives behind the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 9:47 PM IST
