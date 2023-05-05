Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi to be present at King Charles III’s coronation in London

King Charles III’s coronation: Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi will be attending the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Malhi is one of the British Empire Medal (BEM) winners on the royal invitation list for the grand event.

She was awarded a BEM by Charles’ mother late Queen Elizabeth II for her services to the community in London during the Covid-19 response.

The British Empire Medal is conferred to those who have served in a non-combative role and expanded the Order to reward contributions to the Arts, Sciences, Charitable work and Public Service. The medal recognised Malhi’s work offering remote cookery classes to the old age charity Open Age during the Covid lockdown.

“When I realised it is actually happening, I felt like gosh – who am I to be at one of the most historic moments in global history, sitting in the Abbey watching the ceremony take place for real,” Malhi told PTI in an interview.

“I’m quite nervous because normally I just cook and throw on some clothes and an apron. But this is almost like a wedding but more important than that. I think I have everything ready; I have to do a checklist like I do with my ingredients,” she said.

Malhi will be wearing British Indian fashion designer Geeta Handa's Indo-Western outfit that she said would reflect her heritage and resonates with the regal theme of the day.

Besides Malhi, 850 recipients of BEM, community champions and charity representatives from all over the UK will attend the coronation ceremony.

Besides, Indian-origin Lord Navnit Dholakia, deputy leader, Liberal Democrats, will attend the coronation. Lord Dholakia, who has been a member of the House of Lords for over 25 years, hails from Gujarat.

How to watch the Coronation of King Charles III

King Charles' coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT, following a procession from Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family YouTube Channel is supposed to live stream the ceremony. Besides, many international TV channels, such as BBC, ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, will telecast this event on their different platforms.

Coronation Day schedule for May 6

3 pm IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will step out of Buckingham Palace for a procession to head to Westminster Abbey.

3.30 pm IST: Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (church) by the Archbishop in front of the royals and guests

4.30 pm IST: The King and Queen will travel back to the Palace through a slow procession, meeting crowds.

6.45 pm: The Royals and the King do their usual Royal family balcony wave at the palace and watch the flypast.

