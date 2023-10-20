Indian-origin doctor dismissed in Bahrain over social media post amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Dr Sunil Rao, an Indian-origin specialist at the Royal Bahrain Hospital, has been relieved of his duties following a viral social media post in which he expressed support for Israel and condemned terrorism. This development comes amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that has sent shockwaves through the region.

Dr Rao's post drew widespread attention on social media platforms, leading to his dismissal from the Royal Bahrain Hospital. The Ministry of Interior in Bahrain confirmed his arrest by security agencies in connection with the controversial post.

Bahrain🚨 An Indian-origin Dr Sunil Rao, who worked as a specialist at the Royal Bahrain Hospital, has been dismissed from his job after his post supporting Israel and condemning terrorism went viral on social media.



Dr. Sunil Rao has been arrested by the security agencies of… pic.twitter.com/SzZMQJoO7N — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) October 19, 2023

Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict in the region was triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, during which they launched thousands of rockets into Israel and executed a multifaceted assault that included infiltrations by air, sea, and land. This unprecedented attack caught Israeli civilians and soldiers off-guard and resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli authorities reported over 1,400 casualties, including children, and more than 4,500 injuries among their population. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Authority indicated that at least 3,400 people were killed in Gaza, with over 12,000 injured. Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces stated that 203 individuals were taken hostage by Hamas, with suspicions that they are being held in Gaza.

In response, Israel launched a series of airstrikes that severely impacted the Gaza Strip, leading to the displacement of more than 350,000 residents. Israel issued warnings to over 1 million Palestinians in southern Gaza to relocate to safer areas, as they prepared for a potential large-scale operation against Hamas militants believed to be hiding in an extensive network of tunnels beneath residential neighbourhoods.

The situation in Gaza has raised concerns about a looming humanitarian crisis due to a lack of electricity, running water, and diminishing food supplies. The region stands on the precipice of a protracted and devastating conflict, with global concerns mounting about the escalating violence and its consequences.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 1,200 Indians have been repatriated from Israel as part of Operation Ajay, amidst the escalating conflict with Hamas.

Also Read ‘Waste of public money’: Israel’s Public Diplomacy minister quits amid Israel-Hamas war