Investigate extremist activity by pro-Khalistan elements, report urges UK govt

The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recommended an investigation over the increasing influence of pro-Khalistan elements within the British Sikh community.



The report warned against the “subversive, aggressive and sectarian” actions of some pro-Khalistan activists and called for an immediate solution to ensure such groups are not allowed access to the UK’s Parliament.



The findings of the report come at a time when the government of India flagged the activities of Britain-based pro-Khalistan elements to London, especially after violent protests outside the Indian high commission following the launch of a crackdown in Punjab on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers.



It also pointed out that certain groups and elements are inciting the separatist agenda in the UK and further stressed on the timeliness of addressing the issue. According to the report, the Sikh communities in the United Kingdom endure compulsion and intimidation from fringe Khalistani forces. These pro-Khalistan groups artificially exaggerate their importance and garner excessive attention by lobbying political entities under the cover of human rights activism.



The report highlighted a “small, extremely vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists” is promoting an “ethno-nationalist agenda”



Some extremists are “known to support and incite violence and intimidation in their ambition to establish an independent state called Khalistan,” said the report.



It added, “ensure that unacceptable and extremist behaviours are not inadvertently legitimised by government or parliamentary engagement”



The Bloom Review also showed how these extremist groups create a negative effect on Sikh communities. It also stressed on the need for the UK government to take measures to define and tackle harmful extremism.



Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak to discuss the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom. PM Modi called for strong action against anti-India elements.



"PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on the Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the official press release.

