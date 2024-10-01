Iran attacks Israel: Biden orders U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense as Iranian missile rains down

In a high-stakes development, U.S. President Joe Biden convened an urgent meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and top national security officials early this morning to address imminent threats from Iran. Intelligence reports indicate that Iran is preparing to launch a significant ballistic missile attack against Israel, escalating an already volatile situation in the Middle East.

The White House, in a statement, confirmed that the meeting focused on U.S. preparedness to assist Israel in defending against the potential missile strikes. The U.S. military has been instructed to take immediate action, with President Biden ordering forces to "aid Israel's defense" and shoot down any Iranian missiles targeting the nation. The directive underscores the United States' unwavering support for Israel amid rising tensions with Tehran.

"President Biden has made it clear that the United States stands ready to defend its allies and protect American personnel in the region," a White House official said, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to Israel's security.