Iran launches attack on Israel with dozens of suicide drones armed with 20kg of explosives each, set to hit mainland in 9 hours

Israel announced on Saturday that it was facing a barrage of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles and had activated its defense systems to intercept them or issue warnings to residents in potentially targeted areas to seek shelter.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, revealed during a televised briefing that the drones' flight trajectory was expected to extend over several hours. He also confirmed reports indicating the deployment of "Wing of Zion," Israel's equivalent of the U.S. "Air Force One," attributing this action to operational necessities.

According to three security sources who spoke to Reuters, a group of drones was observed originating from Iran and flying over Iraq's Sulaymaniya province on Saturday. Several alleged videos of the drones were also shared by some users on X.

🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 Video showing the sound of IRANIAN drones flying over Iraq on their way to ISRAEL. pic.twitter.com/foJ5rq3Gxy — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) April 13, 2024

During an interview with Israel's top-rated Channel 12 TV news, retired General Amos Yadlin, an expert in the field, stated that the drones were outfitted with 20 kilograms of explosives each, emphasising that Israel's air defenses stood prepared to intercept and neutralize them.

The Times of Israel in a report earlier this week said that Iran's ballistic missiles could reach Israel in 12 minutes and suicide UAV's could take 9 hours.

(This is a developing story, more details to be added)