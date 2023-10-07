Israel attack: Videos surface showing Hamas gunmen fire at residents

Several groups of gunmen have reportedly entered Israel on Saturday. The extremist group have fired several thousand rounds of rockets into the country as its head described the offensive as the “greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth”. Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif, announcing the start of the operation on Hamas broadcast media, exhorted Palestinians everywhere to join the fight.

The group launched a relentless rocket barrage from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman and causing injuries to 15 others. The incident prompted Israel to declare a 'state of war'.

Many videos have surfaced where Hamas militants can be seen opening fire at Israeli civilians and chasing their vehicles.

Some videos and pictures also showed smoke coming out of buildings after the surprise attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The attack came a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the verge of catastrophic defeat it a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.

Over 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip earlier today. Warning sirens were sounded across southern and central Israel, including in Jerusalem.

The Israeli military has been engaged in gunfights with Hamas militants who infiltrated several towns, with Prime Minister Netanyahu ordering a military operation to clear these areas.