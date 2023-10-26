Israel-Hamas war: ‘Everyone will have to give answers, myself included,’ says Netanyahu on Oct 7 attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that he would have to be answerable for the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. He said that the failure of the military to prevent the attack will have to be investigated. He called October 7 a black day in the history of Israel. He stated that accountability will have to be taken after the war is over.

“This failure will have to be investigated to the last degree. Everyone will have to give answers. Myself included,” he said.

“As prime minister I am responsible for securing the future of the country, and now my role is to lead the State of Israel and the people to a crushing victory over our enemies. Now is the time to join forces for one goal: to charge forward to victory,” said Netanyahu, as per The Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu’s admission comes after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other top brass in the military acknowledged the failure of the defence forces in detecting the attacks beforehand that led to the death of 1,400 people.

The Israeli government will now set official days to mourn across the country as a tribute to the victims of the Hamas massacre.

Netanyahu, during a public address, pledged an IDF ground campaign to oust Hamas from Gaza. Without providing a lot of details, he said that they are preparing for ground entry but said that he would not furnish the details of “when, how and how much” or the considerations that they would take into account.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden told reporters in Washington that he urged Netanyahu to hold off on a ground invasion to see if they can ensure the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu said that the two goals of the war are to eliminate Hamas by “destroying its military and governmental capabilities”, and to bring back the captives home.

The Israeli troops and tanks carried out a brief but large overnight ground incursion into Gaza, ahead of the widely-expected full-scale ground invasion, Al Jazeera reported. Videos from the midnight incursion showed armoured vehicles levelling parts of a raised bank.

“In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces stated.

