Israel-Hamas war: German woman Shani Louk paraded naked by Hamas fighters was robbed, credit card stolen, says report 

Israel-Hamas war update: Shani Louk, the German woman whose naked, battered body was paraded around by Hamas terrorists in a truck, was also likely robbed. The woman’s parents told German news outlet Der Speigel in an interview that they received information from Louk’s bank that her credit card had been used in Gaza.

Her mother Ricarda Louk said in a video shared on X formerly known as Twitter that she saw her daughter “unconscious in a car with Palestinians”. She further told Der Speigel, “I just don’t want to admit it yet”.

Shani Louk was attending the ‘Festival for Peace’ party near Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas fighters invaded and attacked partygoers. Viral videos from the event show panic among partygoers as fighters arrived at the event in the dessert.

A video of a barely covered young woman with dreadlocks on the back of a pickup truck surrounded by Hamas soldiers went viral on social media. In this video, one of the Hamas fighters can be seen grabbing her hair whereas another spitting on her body.

While her face was not visible in the now-viral video, the woman’s family identified her through her dreadlocks and tattoos. Shani Louk’s mother on Sunday also posted a video message on X confirming her daughter’s identity and urged people to provide more information about her whereabouts.

Shani’s cousin Tomasina Weintraub-Louk confirmed her identity too and said that she was hopeful of positive news. “It is definitely Shani. She was at the music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family,” Tomasina was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has already claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people so far. Of these, more than 700 people have been killed in Israel whereas at least 413 people have died in Gaza. Republican presidential candidate and former US Secretary of State Nikki Haley told NBC News on Sunday that the US is united with Israel in this hour of crisis.

“Hamas and the backers who support them, the Iranian regime, were chanting ‘Death to Israel, death to America’. That’s what we have to remember. We are united with Israel because Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Iranian backer hate us,” Haley told NBC News.

She also said that she introduced a resolution denouncing Hamas when she was the US ambassador to the UN. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also said that the key lesson for America from the surprise attack on Israel is that the country cannot be complacent about defending its own borders.

“Our own foreign policy establishment has focused on distant foreign priorities while leaving us badly vulnerable on border defence, cyber and super-EMP defence, nuclear missile defence, and space-based defences. We can’t lose sight of that and should use the attacks on Israel as a wake-up call here at home,” Ramaswamy said on Sunday.

